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And We Know 2.8.2022 The GOOD GUYS are WINNING! The US is connected to the rest of the WORLD! SPECIAL! PRAY!
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192 views • February 09, 2022
LT of And We Know.
We will show you more marches around the earth, the panic from those who want to hurt the truckers and supporters, an amazing speech from Dancho, tears of fear falling from Olympians in China, small clip from President Trump, the grand jury process against the criminals and a heartbreaking story from a young girl hit hard by one jab.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vudta1-2.8.22-the-good-guys-are-winning-the-us-is-connected-to-the-rest-of-the-wor.html
We will show you more marches around the earth, the panic from those who want to hurt the truckers and supporters, an amazing speech from Dancho, tears of fear falling from Olympians in China, small clip from President Trump, the grand jury process against the criminals and a heartbreaking story from a young girl hit hard by one jab.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vudta1-2.8.22-the-good-guys-are-winning-the-us-is-connected-to-the-rest-of-the-wor.html
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