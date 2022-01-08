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The Difference Between Densities and Dimensions
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62 views • January 08, 2022
Because of radical changes in the world this has become a popular topic – understanding the difference between densities and dimensions. It’s the notion that we are indeed moving from one density or dimension to another. But which one is it? This topis is also featured in the novel, Helio Tropez, and people ask me about how to differentiate, so here goes.
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Topics Covered:
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02:42 – Densities – a definition and the difference between 1D-2D-3D-4D-5D-6D
08:23 – Dimensions – a definition and the difference between 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th
13:30 – How to get more familiar with 5D
17:12 – How to graduate out of 3D
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LINKS
HELIO TROPEZ - An Epic Time Travel Fantasy About a Secret Subterranean World
http://mybook.to/HelioTropez
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Topics Covered:
-------------------
02:42 – Densities – a definition and the difference between 1D-2D-3D-4D-5D-6D
08:23 – Dimensions – a definition and the difference between 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th
13:30 – How to get more familiar with 5D
17:12 – How to graduate out of 3D
---------------------------------
LINKS
HELIO TROPEZ - An Epic Time Travel Fantasy About a Secret Subterranean World
http://mybook.to/HelioTropez
Keywords
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