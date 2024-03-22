Create New Account
Candace Owens FIRED Over Israel Criticism - Syriana Analysis
Candace Owens FIRED Over Israel Criticism - Syriana Analysis

Candace Owens has been fired from Daily Wire over Israel criticism. CEO Jeremy Boreing wrote on X "Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship."

The show starts at 4:00

Syriana Analysis is an independent political commentary channel founded by award-winning journalist Kevork Almassian. With expertise in geopolitics, Almassian's primary objective is to offer informative content that challenges the prevailing narratives of mainstream media.




