Candace Owens FIRED Over Israel Criticism - Syriana Analysis

Candace Owens has been fired from Daily Wire over Israel criticism. CEO Jeremy Boreing wrote on X "Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship."

The show starts at 4:00

If you'd like to support the channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@SyrianaAnalysis/streams

🅿️ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Syrianaanalysis

▶️YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClvD...

💳 PAYPAL DONATIONS: https://www.paypal.me/kevorkalmassian

📙Book to read (affiliate links)

The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy (USA): https://amzn.to/4396nq9

The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy (Germany): https://amzn.to/3SUYFuM

Join the Free Speech platform Rumble to stay in touch in case of cancellation:

Register: https://rumble.com/register/syrianaan...

Follow: https://rumble.com/user/syrianaanalysis

Buy vitamin D3/K2 in the US (Affiliate Link): https://sunfluencer.com/product/vitam...

Syriana Analysis is an independent political commentary channel founded by award-winning journalist Kevork Almassian. With expertise in geopolitics, Almassian's primary objective is to offer informative content that challenges the prevailing narratives of mainstream media.











