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[VOSTFR] Le sénateur Josh Hawley au sénat pour légiférer contre le pouvoir de Big Tech
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Le sénateur Hawley se rend au Sénat pour adopter un projet de loi visant à permettre aux Américains de poursuivre les grandes entreprises technologiques.
✅ Vidéo originale
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgowbCfnlVg
Travail en collaboration avec Shining Soul.
Références :
(1)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Josh_Hawley
(2)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/G%C3%A9ants_du_Web
(3)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander_Hamilton
(4)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hunter_Biden
(5)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Zuckerberg
(6)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Dorsey
(7)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sergey_Brin
(8)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_Page
(9)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Trade_Commission
(10)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loi_antitrust
(11)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trafic_d%27influence
(12)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Think_tank
(13)
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/3983
Pour continuer à me suivre :
☑️ https://odysee.com/@Miniver:4
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver:4
☑️ https://parler.com/profile/Miniver1984
Me soutenir sur Tipeee ou paypal
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
☑️ https://www.miniver1984.com
📧 [email protected]
✅ Vidéo originale
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgowbCfnlVg
Travail en collaboration avec Shining Soul.
Références :
(1)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Josh_Hawley
(2)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/G%C3%A9ants_du_Web
(3)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander_Hamilton
(4)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hunter_Biden
(5)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Zuckerberg
(6)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Dorsey
(7)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sergey_Brin
(8)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_Page
(9)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Trade_Commission
(10)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loi_antitrust
(11)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trafic_d%27influence
(12)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Think_tank
(13)
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/3983
Pour continuer à me suivre :
☑️ https://odysee.com/@Miniver:4
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver:4
☑️ https://parler.com/profile/Miniver1984
Me soutenir sur Tipeee ou paypal
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
☑️ https://www.miniver1984.com
📧 [email protected]
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