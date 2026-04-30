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Homestead Menagerie
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, arrangement, production, style, video, original lyrics and AI Vocal/Music
I asked him for some chickens, he said absolutely no
So I got us 3 chickens, and a rooster that makes 4
Pretty soon we'll have chickens all over the back porch
Next thing you know, I'll be looking for some more
Chorus
Welcome to our homestead, our homestead menagerie
We have chickens and goats and rabbits,
and a donkey for security
We grow veggies to feed us and the animals
We grow the animals to feed the family
We are one big happy, homestead menagerie
verse
I asked him for some goats, and he said no way
So I got us some goats, and kids anyway
Then I made a playground for them all to run around
Next thing you know, I'll be lookin' for some rabbits in town
Chorus
Welcome to our homestead, our homestead menagerie
We have chickens and goats and rabbits,
and a donkey for security
We grow veggies to feed us and the animals
We grow the animals to feed the family
We are one big happy, homestead menagerie
verse
I asked him for some rabbits, he put his foot down
So I got us some bucks and does, and they all went to town
Pretty soon we'll have rabbit kits, all over the place
Next thing you know, we'll need a bigger place
Bridge
When I brought home a donkey, my man up and ran away
That's ok, he never wanted this farm life anyway
Now I'm looking for a farmer who loves chicken, eggs, milk and meat
Come join the fun, life's just begun, on our homestead menagerie
Chorus
Welcome to our homestead, our homestead menagerie
We have chickens and goats and rabbits
and a donkey for security
We grow veggies to feed us and the animals
We grow the animals to feed the family
Welcome to our homestead, our homestead menagerie
We have chickens and goats and rabbits
and a donkey for security
We grow veggies to feed us and the animals
We grow the animals to feed the family
We are one big happy, homestead menagerie
We are one big happy
homestead menagerie