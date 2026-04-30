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Homestead Menagerie

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my concept, idea, arrangement, production, style, video, original lyrics and AI Vocal/Music







I asked him for some chickens, he said absolutely no



So I got us 3 chickens, and a rooster that makes 4



Pretty soon we'll have chickens all over the back porch



Next thing you know, I'll be looking for some more





Chorus



Welcome to our homestead, our homestead menagerie



We have chickens and goats and rabbits,



and a donkey for security



We grow veggies to feed us and the animals



We grow the animals to feed the family



We are one big happy, homestead menagerie







verse

I asked him for some goats, and he said no way



So I got us some goats, and kids anyway



Then I made a playground for them all to run around



Next thing you know, I'll be lookin' for some rabbits in town





Chorus



Welcome to our homestead, our homestead menagerie



We have chickens and goats and rabbits,



and a donkey for security



We grow veggies to feed us and the animals



We grow the animals to feed the family



We are one big happy, homestead menagerie









verse

I asked him for some rabbits, he put his foot down



So I got us some bucks and does, and they all went to town



Pretty soon we'll have rabbit kits, all over the place



Next thing you know, we'll need a bigger place







Bridge



When I brought home a donkey, my man up and ran away



That's ok, he never wanted this farm life anyway



Now I'm looking for a farmer who loves chicken, eggs, milk and meat



Come join the fun, life's just begun, on our homestead menagerie





Chorus



Welcome to our homestead, our homestead menagerie



We have chickens and goats and rabbits



and a donkey for security



We grow veggies to feed us and the animals



We grow the animals to feed the family





Welcome to our homestead, our homestead menagerie



We have chickens and goats and rabbits



and a donkey for security



We grow veggies to feed us and the animals



We grow the animals to feed the family



We are one big happy, homestead menagerie







We are one big happy



homestead menagerie