BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Homestead Menagerie - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • Yesterday

Don't let anyone stop you from your homestead dreams! Build that homestead! Find like minded people!

Homestead Menagerie
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my concept, idea, arrangement, production, style, video, original lyrics and AI Vocal/Music



I asked him for some chickens, he said absolutely no

So I got us 3 chickens, and a rooster that makes 4

Pretty soon we'll have chickens all over the back porch

Next thing you know, I'll be looking for some more


Chorus

Welcome to our homestead, our homestead menagerie

We have chickens and goats and rabbits, 

and a donkey for security

We grow veggies to feed us and the animals

We grow the animals to feed the family

We are one big happy, homestead menagerie



verse
I asked him for some goats, and he said no way

So I got us some goats, and kids anyway

Then I made a playground for them all to run around

Next thing you know, I'll be lookin' for some rabbits in town


Chorus

Welcome to our homestead, our homestead menagerie

We have chickens and goats and rabbits, 

and a donkey for security

We grow veggies to feed us and the animals

We grow the animals to feed the family

We are one big happy, homestead menagerie




verse
I asked him for some rabbits, he put his foot down

So I got us some bucks and does, and they all went to town

Pretty soon we'll have rabbit kits, all over the place 

Next thing you know, we'll need a bigger place



Bridge

When I brought home a donkey, my man up and ran away

That's ok, he never wanted this farm life anyway

Now I'm looking for a farmer who loves chicken, eggs, milk and meat

Come join the fun,  life's just begun, on our homestead menagerie


Chorus

Welcome to our homestead, our homestead menagerie

We have chickens and goats and rabbits

and a donkey for security

We grow veggies to feed us and the animals

We grow the animals to feed the family


Welcome to our homestead, our homestead menagerie

We have chickens and goats and rabbits

and a donkey for security

We grow veggies to feed us and the animals

We grow the animals to feed the family

We are one big happy, homestead menagerie



We are one big happy

homestead menagerie

Keywords
homesteadaifarm lifefarm animals
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Escape the Digital Prison: How to resist CBDCs, biometric surveillance and AI tyranny before it&#8217;s too late

Escape the Digital Prison: How to resist CBDCs, biometric surveillance and AI tyranny before it’s too late

Belle Carter
How Local Redundancy and Decentralization Can Save You from the Coming Collapse

How Local Redundancy and Decentralization Can Save You from the Coming Collapse

Mike Adams
Gold, Silver, and the Coming Currency Wars: A wake-up call for financial sovereignty

Gold, Silver, and the Coming Currency Wars: A wake-up call for financial sovereignty

Belle Carter
The Renaissance Path: A radical blueprint for self-reliance in a broken system

The Renaissance Path: A radical blueprint for self-reliance in a broken system

Belle Carter
The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

The Sun Cannot Be Taxed: Why Energy Freedom Is the Ultimate Form of Personal Liberty

Mike Adams
Shadows of Power: On the art and science of long-range shooting

Shadows of Power: On the art and science of long-range shooting

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy