The Animal Studies Show The Truth

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Artlist Specific License

License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak

This Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the

"Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song I Wish created by Ziv Moran (hereinafter: the

"Song") by the Client;

Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize

the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in

accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).

This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as well

as to allow others to do so.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song in

public as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would be

otherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be charged

by collecting societies.