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The Animal Studies Show The Truth
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120 views • August 15, 2021
Here is a bit of knowledge that may interest you hope you get what you need from it
Artlist Specific License
License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak
This Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the
"Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song I Wish created by Ziv Moran (hereinafter: the
"Song") by the Client;
Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize
the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in
accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).
This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as well
as to allow others to do so.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song in
public as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would be
otherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be charged
by collecting societies.
Artlist Specific License
License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak
This Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the
"Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song I Wish created by Ziv Moran (hereinafter: the
"Song") by the Client;
Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize
the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in
accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).
This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as well
as to allow others to do so.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song in
public as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would be
otherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be charged
by collecting societies.
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