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The Allman Brothers Band - Blue Sky
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63 views • January 16, 2022
Blue Sky (Eat A Peach, February 12,1972)
Lyrics:
Walk along the river, sweet lullaby, it just keeps on flowing,
It don't worry 'bout where it's going, no, no.
Don't fly, mister blue bird, I'm just walking down the road,
Early morning sunshine tell me all I need to know
You're my blue sky, you're my sunny day.
Lord, you know it makes me high when you turn your love my way,
Turn your love my way, yeah.
Good old Sunday morning, bells are ringing everywhere.
Goin to Carolina, it won't be long and I'll be there
You're my blue sky, you're my sunny day.
Lord, you know it makes me high when you turn your love my way,
Turn your love my way, yeah, yeah, yeah
Gregg Allman - organ, vocals, piano, electric piano, acoustic guitar
Duane Allman - (Left Track) slide and lead guitars, acoustic guitar
Dicky Betts - (Right Track) slide and lead guitars, vocals,
Jai Johanny Johanson - drums, congas
Berry Oakley - bass
Butch Trucks - drums, percussion, tympani, gong, vibes, tambourine
Lyrics:
Walk along the river, sweet lullaby, it just keeps on flowing,
It don't worry 'bout where it's going, no, no.
Don't fly, mister blue bird, I'm just walking down the road,
Early morning sunshine tell me all I need to know
You're my blue sky, you're my sunny day.
Lord, you know it makes me high when you turn your love my way,
Turn your love my way, yeah.
Good old Sunday morning, bells are ringing everywhere.
Goin to Carolina, it won't be long and I'll be there
You're my blue sky, you're my sunny day.
Lord, you know it makes me high when you turn your love my way,
Turn your love my way, yeah, yeah, yeah
Gregg Allman - organ, vocals, piano, electric piano, acoustic guitar
Duane Allman - (Left Track) slide and lead guitars, acoustic guitar
Dicky Betts - (Right Track) slide and lead guitars, vocals,
Jai Johanny Johanson - drums, congas
Berry Oakley - bass
Butch Trucks - drums, percussion, tympani, gong, vibes, tambourine
Keywords
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