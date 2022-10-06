10/1/2022 While “Xi the Sun” is hypocritically yelling “Long live the great Chinese people”, numerous elderly people in China are still struggling to feed themselves on a daily basis. As long as the CCP exists, the Chinese people’s sufferings will never end
