Nutrient Dense Chocolate Super Smoothie
Makes 1 serving.
3 tbs of HRS coconut milk powder
2 tbs HRS Organic Sprouted Radiance Blend (chocolate)
1 tbs of HRS hemp seeds
1 banana
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup ice
Optional:
1 tsp of Cocoa Love (to make it more chocolatey!)
Instruction:
- Put everything in a blender and blend until smooth.
