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California's Created Water Crisis ~It's FINE for You~
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81 views • April 30, 2022
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California's Water Usage to Be Reduced by 35%...
And This Man Made Crisis Makes No Sense!
Taxes Were Paid and Never Used for The Intended Purpose...
Will Billions of Stolen Tax Payer Money EVER Be Missed?!!
California's Water Usage to Be Reduced by 35%...
And This Man Made Crisis Makes No Sense!
Taxes Were Paid and Never Used for The Intended Purpose...
Will Billions of Stolen Tax Payer Money EVER Be Missed?!!
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