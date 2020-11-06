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WEDNESDAY - NOVEMBER 04, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3388853441
https://airtable.com/shrvMfVl5pe26Eskk
https://truethevote.org/report-election-fraud/
EP 2179b-6PM Election 2020 Was An Attempted Coup. Now It's Our Turn...President Trump's Counter-Coup Has Been Initiated
President Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepein on Wednesday released a statement on Wisconsin and the obvious steal taking place in The Badger State. Last night President Trump had a sizable lead in Wisconsin but this morning Sleepy Joe somehow took the lead. Wisconsin paused counting ballots last night then all of a sudden a huge dump of votes all for Biden was reported. Notice the steep vertical blue line when Biden’s ballot dump was counted — 100% of the votes found were for Joe Biden. This is blatant fraud. EP 2179b-6PM Election 2020 Was An Attempted Coup. Now It’s Our Turn…President Trump’s Counter-Coup Has Been Initiated – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2HUYoYz
Special Guest: Catherine Engelbrecht - Founder and CEO Catherine Engelbrecht established True The Vote in 2009, after a small group of volunteers worked at our local polls and witnessed firsthand both the need for well-trained election workers and blatant, undeniable acts of election fraud. Since then, we’ve continued to grow – and now we’re a national organization, providing comprehensive, state-specific programs of education, research, and support for volunteers in all 50 states. We have empowered fellow citizens, increased public awareness, advocated for continued election improvements and reforms, and spoken out about the misleading messaging of those who insist voter fraud does not exist. It does.
Tyler Nixon: Tyler Nixon, the attorney for Roger Stone, describes himself as an, Advocate. Activist. Archivist. Technologist. Army Infantry Vet. Classic car tech. Attorney-at-Law. Student of history. Extremist in the Defense of Liberty. Mr. Nixon tweeted out earlier today: DOJ prosecutor Michael Marando has withdrawn as counsel for the government. Zelinksy, Jed, Kravis, and now Marando - all gone less than 24 hours after recommending a manifestly unjust prison sentence. Good riddance this corrupt partisan manipulator and menace to justice and the due process of law. Craven Kravis was a disgraceful, deceitful drama queen who lied and distorted his way through his and his crony thugs' malicious persecution of Roger Stone. Twitter: @TylerPNixon
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