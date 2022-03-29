China ranks good and bad citizens with social credit system

Chinese are constantly monitored by facial recognition cameras and are instantly able to put a face to a name. The Chinese are also ranked given a score out of a possible 950 points. A score like 700 is considered good; around 500 is not.

So, the score is a sort of bank credit rating, keeping track of everyone’s spending habits. It forces everyone to be well behaved. Chinese are used to it. Anyway, we don’t have a choice.

In an effort to keep all of its subjects in line, Beijing is taking steps to further in 2020. It’s aggregating data gathered by banks, private companies, and the state data to rate whether someone is a good or bad citizen.

The system plays a big role in creating a moral society. The State will go over every detail of a person’s live with a fine-tooth comb. A good score brings benefits. But people with low scores lose right.

Cinemas name people considered untrustworthy, posting details and even their addresses. The Supreme Court has created a blacklist of bad citizens.

When a journalist got a little too close to discovering corruption among high profile party members, he was blacklisted only to find out when he went to by a train ticket that he was banned from travelling, punished and branded by the State.