10 Minute Cardio Dance Abs Workout: Burn to the Beat- Keaira LaShae

10 Minute Cardio Dance Abs Workout: Burn to the Beat with Keaira LaShae is a high energy fat-burning dancer's abdominal workout that was created to sculpt tight abs, a shapely booty and strong and sexy legs through a unique combo of infectious dance moves and standing ab exercises that will uncover results fast. Kick calories and boring crunches to the curb with this high-velocity workout that keeps you on your feet with ab-chiseling dance moves like the Snake, pump squats, hip Rolls, side knee crunches, torso twists, body rolls, and many more that will activate the core, engage the obliques, and tone the entire midsection. Slim the waistline, tone the hips, thighs, and butt, and chisel the arms with Fitness and Music Star, Keaira LaShae in this exciting and effective routine from the all new "Burn to the Beat" Fitness Series, Exclusively on BeFit! From start to finish, it has never been this fun to get into shape. Join the party and learn stylish dance moves as you watch the pounds melt away right from your own home. This workout is great for all skill levels and requires only a towel and a bottle of water to complete. Join the party to lift, firm, and shape a sexy lower half.