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🚨Must watch🚨US Inflation: A World Wide Misery
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21 views • June 04, 2021
On this episode of The Man Made Survival show I return to the podcast bringing you the most important news and analysis on the US Economy, how the US Dollar is losing strength, and how preparedness is your safeguard to the upcoming crisis; something we're already starting to experience.
There's still time to act, be sure to share this one with your friends and family! There's no reason to become a statistic and fight for toilet paper or meat the next time "it hits the fan".
Always Ready!
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🕛Time Stamps:
00:00:00 Intro Video
00:01:00 Jose's Intro
00:07:35 Update On The US Economy
00:19:39 Money Printing (Gold, Goat, & Guns)
00:24:34 The Secret... Is out - Billionaire Warns Of Casualties Of Inflation
00:32:27 Biden Wants To Take The Heck Out Of You!
00:38:52 Inflation Case Study: Lebanon
00:44:27 2.3 Quadrillion Time Bomb - A World Wide Catastrophe
00:48:03 China Buys Billions In Gold
00:53:30 Other Countries Are Preparing To Leave The US Dollar
00:57:19 MMS Vision
01:00:12 MMS Outro
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Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
There's still time to act, be sure to share this one with your friends and family! There's no reason to become a statistic and fight for toilet paper or meat the next time "it hits the fan".
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
🕛Time Stamps:
00:00:00 Intro Video
00:01:00 Jose's Intro
00:07:35 Update On The US Economy
00:19:39 Money Printing (Gold, Goat, & Guns)
00:24:34 The Secret... Is out - Billionaire Warns Of Casualties Of Inflation
00:32:27 Biden Wants To Take The Heck Out Of You!
00:38:52 Inflation Case Study: Lebanon
00:44:27 2.3 Quadrillion Time Bomb - A World Wide Catastrophe
00:48:03 China Buys Billions In Gold
00:53:30 Other Countries Are Preparing To Leave The US Dollar
00:57:19 MMS Vision
01:00:12 MMS Outro
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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