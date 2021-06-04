🚨Must watch🚨US Inflation: A World Wide Misery

On this episode of The Man Made Survival show I return to the podcast bringing you the most important news and analysis on the US Economy, how the US Dollar is losing strength, and how preparedness is your safeguard to the upcoming crisis; something we're already starting to experience.There's still time to act, be sure to share this one with your friends and family! There's no reason to become a statistic and fight for toilet paper or meat the next time "it hits the fan".Always Ready!------------------------------------------------------🕛Time Stamps:00:00:00 Intro Video00:01:00 Jose's Intro00:07:35 Update On The US Economy00:19:39 Money Printing (Gold, Goat, & Guns)00:24:34 The Secret... Is out - Billionaire Warns Of Casualties Of Inflation00:32:27 Biden Wants To Take The Heck Out Of You!00:38:52 Inflation Case Study: Lebanon00:44:27 2.3 Quadrillion Time Bomb - A World Wide Catastrophe00:48:03 China Buys Billions In Gold00:53:30 Other Countries Are Preparing To Leave The US Dollar00:57:19 MMS Vision01:00:12 MMS Outro------------------------------------------------------Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling------------------------------------------------------Social Media:------------------------------------------------------Podcast: