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Birra Peroni Nastro Azzurro Superiore ! 4.5/5
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1 view • September 16, 2021
While no longer owned by Italians and having been bought out originally by ABINBEV, thankfully they were saved by Asahi of Japan who continues to brew this tasty treat in the Boot of Europe.
Very light on the nose, not really picking up the citrus, hints at sweetness but not malty.
Initial hit is clean ,crisp with the citrus showing up along w hint of hop skunkiness.
Superfast thru the middle ,clean crisp and desert dry on the backend.
Their web page is flashy but lacks any real info so we'll Best Guess this on
ABV is,5.1, the IBUs have to be somewhere in the 18-20 range and the By My Eye SRM is 2.
I really like the hint of skunk
Thanks for coming by and putting some eyes on the work. I'd appreciate it if you like, shared and reminded the vid if you enjoyed it and help grow the channel.
From Pima, Sancho and I many thanks and be the Big 3 folks
Prost !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Very light on the nose, not really picking up the citrus, hints at sweetness but not malty.
Initial hit is clean ,crisp with the citrus showing up along w hint of hop skunkiness.
Superfast thru the middle ,clean crisp and desert dry on the backend.
Their web page is flashy but lacks any real info so we'll Best Guess this on
ABV is,5.1, the IBUs have to be somewhere in the 18-20 range and the By My Eye SRM is 2.
I really like the hint of skunk
Thanks for coming by and putting some eyes on the work. I'd appreciate it if you like, shared and reminded the vid if you enjoyed it and help grow the channel.
From Pima, Sancho and I many thanks and be the Big 3 folks
Prost !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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