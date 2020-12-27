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People Had To Move Out Of Their Homes - 5G Technology
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487 views • December 27, 2020
The affects of 5g on the human body is likely carcinogenic. A carcinogen is any substance, radionuclide, or radiation that promotes carcinogenesis, the formation of cancer. This may be due to the ability to damage the genome or to the disruption of cellular metabolic processes. Several radioactive substances are considered carcinogens, but their carcinogenic activity is attributed to the radiation, for example gamma rays and alpha particles, which they emit. Common examples of non-radioactive carcinogens are inhaled asbestos, certain dioxins, and tobacco smoke. Although the public generally associates carcinogenicity with synthetic chemicals, it is equally likely to arise in both natural and synthetic substances.[1] Carcinogens are not necessarily immediately toxic; thus, their effect can be insidious.
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