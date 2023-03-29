Create New Account
It’s a Spiritual War, Not a Political Game | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 63
4 views
channel image
Free Thinkers Podcast
Published 21 hours ago |

On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, we delve into the Nashville school shooting and examine the underlying spiritual causes. While acknowledging the pain of the affected families, we emphasize the importance of faith and staying true to one's path. We also cover the alarming suicide rates among LGBTQ+ youth and the devastating violent and sexualized effects of psychotropic medication. Finally, drawing from Viktor Frankl's principles, the we offer insights on creating a missional purpose for emotional and mental well-being.


Don't miss this exciting episode packed with insights, humor, and real-world concerns, only on the Free Thinkers Podcast!


Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.


gun controlshootertransgendernashvillefree thinkersfree thinkers podcastcovenant church

