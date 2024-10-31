Their Hearts Melted | How Can We Apply Rahab's Story to Our Personal Faith Journey?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us as we explore the amazing grace of God, inspired by William Ogden's hymn 'He's Able to Deliver Thee.' We delve into Biblical passages from Colossians, Romans, Ephesians, Titus, and John, emphasizing that everyone has sinned and is in need of God’s grace. Through the story of Rahab, we learn how faith begins by hearing and believing God's Word. This video reminds us that salvation comes by grace through faith, not by our own works, and encourages us to listen to and share God's powerful message.
00:00 Introduction to God's Grace
00:17 The Power of Deliverance
00:27 The Grandest Theme: God's Ability to Deliver
01:01 Personal Testimonies of Deliverance
01:13 Exploring Romans: Understanding Grace
02:03 All Have Sinned: The Universality of Sin
02:16 Rahab's Story: A Testament of Faith
03:40 The Role of Faith and Hearing God's Word
05:51 Rahab's Faith in Action
07:05 The Importance of Hearing and Believing
08:19 Condemnation and Salvation Through Faith
10:00 A Personal Call to Salvation
10:27 Conclusion and Call to Action