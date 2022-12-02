Forgotten Foundation: Patrick Henry and the Parson's Cause

At just 27 years of age in 1763, Patrick Henry gained fame as a patriot for arguing that when even a king interfered with local lawmaking, he “degenerates into a Tyrant, and forfeits all right to his subjects’ obedience.” This set the stage for future opposition to the Stamp Act and serves as an early lesson in the power of resistance and nullification.

Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Dec 2, 2022

