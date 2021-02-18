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Beaches CVdeaths LIE Bournemouth Beach UK England 75+Days 20+Million No Masks Distancing No D Spike
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100 views • February 18, 2021
Professor Mark Woolhouse Beaches CVdeaths LIE Bournemouth Beach UK England 75+Days 20+Million No Masks Distancing No Death Spike
This video I made on sept 9th 2020 provides rock solid evidence about the issue of mass outdoor gatherings with no masks worn. If +25 million beachgoers in the UK in the last 90 days and no masks were worn and no social distancing practiced all day long in mass gatherings... With ZERO death spikes. Deaths line has actually bottomed out in the UK last 90 days.. worldometers death chart shows that.... This is proof that there is no danger with mass outdoor gatherings in the summertime heat while also not wearing a mask
This video I made on sept 9th 2020 provides rock solid evidence about the issue of mass outdoor gatherings with no masks worn. If +25 million beachgoers in the UK in the last 90 days and no masks were worn and no social distancing practiced all day long in mass gatherings... With ZERO death spikes. Deaths line has actually bottomed out in the UK last 90 days.. worldometers death chart shows that.... This is proof that there is no danger with mass outdoor gatherings in the summertime heat while also not wearing a mask
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