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TwinBee Yahho! - Fushigi no Kuni de Ooabare!! (1995, Arcade)
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19 views • April 23, 2022
TwinBee Yahho! - Fushigi no Kuni de Ooabare!! is a vertcially scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Konami. It was only released in Japan. It was only released in the arcades on its own, but it came out as part of the Detana TwinBee Yahho! Deluxe Pack for Saturn and Playstation.
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