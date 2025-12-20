BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Lightning by the Tail
wolfburg
wolfburg
23 followers
19 views • 1 day ago
This hot jazz track blazes in with syncopated banjo atop slap upright bass and punchy, aggressive drums, Brass stabs and nimble clarinet spark infectious swing, leading to rapid-fire horn and woodwind solo exchanges, thrilling stop-time breaks, and a virtuosic unison ensemble finale

(Tempo: 230 BPM. Key: Bb Major. Time Signature: 4/4 - High-speed Swing) [Intro] (Starts with a four-bar solo banjo break, machine-gun triplets and heavy syncopation. The upright bass enters with an aggressive, percussive "slap" style, paired with a snare drum press roll that explodes into a driving swing beat. A sudden, sharp trumpet stab signals the full band's arrival.) [The Head] (The main melody is played in a tight, chirpy unison by the clarinet and cornet. The trombone slides underneath, providing "tailgate" style smears.) Jump the gutter, skip the rail, We’re catching lightning by the tail! The gin is cold, the brass is hot, We’re giving everything we’ve got! [Verse] (Vocals are fast, "shouted" style with a playful grit. The banjo keeps a relentless "four-to-the-bar" rhythm.) Hey there, Mac, don’t you hold that wall, The band is playing ‘til the rafters fall! The floor is shaking and the lights are dim, The rhythm’s bubbling to the very brim! [The Stop-Time Breaks] (The band stops dead on beat one. Silence for three beats while the singer or a soloist fills the space.) Band: (CRASH!) Vocal: "Watch 'em go!" Band: (CRASH!) Vocal: "High or low!" Band: (CRASH!) Vocal: "Blow, man, blow!" [The Chase (Instrumental Solos)] (Rapid-fire "trading fours" between the instruments) Clarinet: A nimble, bird-like run up to a high C. Trumpet: An aggressive, growling response using a plunger mute. Trombone: A rhythmic, low-register "shout." Drums: A punchy, syncopated four-bar break using woodblocks and rims. [The Bridge] (The energy shifts slightly. The bass walks even faster while the brass plays a series of syncopated "stabs" that accent the off-beats.) Oh, the city’s humming like a spinning top, Once we start, we’re never gonna stop! Tell the neighbors, tell the law, Best damn jazz you ever saw! [Virtuosic Finale] (The entire ensemble—trumpet, trombone, clarinet, and banjo—plays a complex, lightning-fast chromatic run in perfect unison. It’s a feat of technical skill that builds to a fever pitch.) [Outro] (A final, chaotic "rave-up" with the clarinet wailing over the top. The song ends on a classic "stinger" chord.) All: (Shout) HOT! (Final drum crash and a banjo "plink")

this hot jazz track blazes in with syncopated banjo atop slap upright bass and punchyaggressive drumsbrass stabs and nimble clarinet spark infectious swingleading to rapid-fire horn and woodwind solo exchangesthrilling stop-time breaksand a virtuosic unison ensemble finale
