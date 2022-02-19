Matthew 24:3-14

3. As he sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately, saying, "Tell us, when will these things be? What is the sign of your coming, and of the end of the age?"

4. Jesus answered them, "Be careful that no one leads you astray.

5. For many will come in my name, saying, 'I am the Christ,' and will lead many astray.

6. You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren't troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet.

7. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places.

8. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains.

9. Then they will deliver you up to oppression, and will kill you. You will be hated by all of the nations for my name's sake.

10. Then many will stumble, and will deliver up one another, and will hate one another.

11. Many false prophets will arise, and will lead many astray.

12. Because iniquity will be multiplied, the love of many will grow cold.

13. But he who endures to the end, the same will be saved.

14. This Good News of the Kingdom will be preached in the whole world for a testimony to all the nations, and then the end will come.