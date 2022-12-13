Duke Nukem Advance (2002, Game Boy Advance), part 2

Doomsday? No worries, mate!

Duke Nukem Advance is a first-person shooter developed by Australian company Torus Games and published by Take-Two Interactive Software. It was only released in North America and Europe.

Aliens have taken control over Area 51 in another attempt to conquer Earth. Duke is sent in to kick their ass once again.

While the game uses many assets from Duke Nukem 3D, like the weapons and enemies, it is no adaption of this game. It has its own levels and storyline. Apart from shooting, Duke can side-step and jump. Armor and key cards are still in the game, but there is no inventory and there are no items like the jetpack or the holoduke. There is still a map, but it can only be accessed via menu.