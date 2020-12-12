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Father Pavone - Trump has protected our freedoms
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15 views • December 12, 2020
Father Frank Pavone and President of Catholic Vote Brian Burch on President Trump's stance of religious freedoms, Joe Biden's potential hindrance to people of faith and more - via Newsmax TV's 'The Chris Salcedo Show.'
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Watch Live! Infowars Leads Stop The Steal March In DC As Election Fraud Battle Intensifies
https://banned.video
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Watch Live! Infowars Leads Stop The Steal March In DC As Election Fraud Battle Intensifies
https://banned.video
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