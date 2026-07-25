The Normalization for Nuclear Program Bribe – Video #341

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Trump got told to tie the Saudi nuclear deal to normalization with Israel, i.e. to join the Abraham Accords where nations have to condone or approve of Israel’s land theft and genocide via the Greater Israel Project.
Shownotes:
https://thecradle.co/articles/trump-ties-saudi-nuclear-deal-to-normalization-with-israel
https://x.com/tparsi/status/2080003096252456963
https://x.com/alon_mizrahi/status/2080298307839054058
https://thefreedomarticles.com/ndaa-tries-to-make-us-israeli-fusion-permanent-video-323/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/worldwide-election-interference-israeli-firm-blackcore-video-327/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/has-the-iran-war-become-the-vietnam-war-video-340/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/pattern-recognition-agents-chaos-forever-iran-war-video-339/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/same-covid-style-lockdowns-planned-for-energy-video-301/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/downloads/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-ebook/
https://x.com/ANI/status/2080495443176562958
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.