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World Religions are historical records of ET Contact & Genetic Experiments in multiple Edens
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48 views • July 11, 2022

Dr. Michael Salla.


Jul 11, 2022 Paul Wallis is a best selling author and Anglican church scholar who has detailed how Christian, Hebrew and other religious texts are historical accounts of extraterrestrial contact. In his Escaping from Eden book trilogy he describes how ancient biblical records of ET contact were hidden or removed by church leaders in historical conclaves to promote a monotheistic version of religious encounters. This has led to a confusion between an absolute God and multiple ''gods' (aka extraterrestrials) that continues to the present day.


In addition, he says that historical religious texts from around the world describe multiple Edens where genetic experiments were conducted, which account for the many ethnicities and racial groups on Earth. In his first Exopolitics Today interview, Paul Wallis explains how he made his remarkable transition from a traditional Anglican priest and scholar, into a ground breaking author shattering many church shibboleths about divine encounters found in core religious texts.


Paul Wallis' website is https://paulanthonywallis.com/

His youtube chanels are https://www.youtube.com/c/the5thkind and

https://www.youtube.com/c/paulwallis


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PAIXSdZ7lKU


Keywords
aliensetextraterrestrialcuriousprovocativemichael sallaworld religionspaul wallishistorical recordsgenetic experimentsedens
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