Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
These are crimes against humanity, justice must be served, says Peter McCullough, MD
235 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Regarding Covid-19 and the Covid vaccines... "These are… crimes against humanity." "Because the crimes are so great and the injuries are so vast, there must be investigation." "There must be justice that is served," Peter McCullough, MD tells Alex Jones on Nov 6, 2022. The full interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/t78ypK0baaOx/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News



Keywords
justicecrimes against humanitypeter mccullough md

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket