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AwPT FINAL EDITION: Corona, 5G National emergency - a hyped-hoax?!?
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79 views • March 14, 2020
Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance
[Check out Total Cases per 1 million population column on right]
The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 149 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0.
Search:
Country,
Other Total
Cases New
Cases Total
Deaths New
Deaths Total
Recovered Active
Cases Serious,
Critical Total Cases/1M pop
China 80,824 +11 3,189 +13 65,573 12,062 3,610 56.2
Italy 21,157 +3,497 1,441 +175 1,966 17,750 1,518 349.9
Iran 12,729 +1,365 611 +97 4,339 7,779 151.5
S. Korea 8,086 +107 72 +5 714 7,300 59 157.7
Spain 6,043 +811 191 +58 517 5,335 293 129.2
Germany 4,181 +506 8 46 4,127 9 49.9
France 3,661 79 12 3,570 154 56.1
USA 2,499 +252 55 +6 49 2,395 10 7.5
Switzerland 1,375 +236 13 +2 4 1,358 158.9
UK 1,140 +342 21 +10 18 1,101 20 16.8
Norway 1,052 +56 2 +1 1 1,049 27 194.1
Sweden 961 +147 2 +1 1 958 2 95.2
Netherlands 959 +155 12 +2 2 945 45 56.0
Denmark 827 +23 1 +1 1 825 2 142.8
Japan 804 +70 22 +1 122 660 35 6.4
[Check out Total Cases per 1 million population column on right]
The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 149 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0.
Search:
Country,
Other Total
Cases New
Cases Total
Deaths New
Deaths Total
Recovered Active
Cases Serious,
Critical Total Cases/1M pop
China 80,824 +11 3,189 +13 65,573 12,062 3,610 56.2
Italy 21,157 +3,497 1,441 +175 1,966 17,750 1,518 349.9
Iran 12,729 +1,365 611 +97 4,339 7,779 151.5
S. Korea 8,086 +107 72 +5 714 7,300 59 157.7
Spain 6,043 +811 191 +58 517 5,335 293 129.2
Germany 4,181 +506 8 46 4,127 9 49.9
France 3,661 79 12 3,570 154 56.1
USA 2,499 +252 55 +6 49 2,395 10 7.5
Switzerland 1,375 +236 13 +2 4 1,358 158.9
UK 1,140 +342 21 +10 18 1,101 20 16.8
Norway 1,052 +56 2 +1 1 1,049 27 194.1
Sweden 961 +147 2 +1 1 958 2 95.2
Netherlands 959 +155 12 +2 2 945 45 56.0
Denmark 827 +23 1 +1 1 825 2 142.8
Japan 804 +70 22 +1 122 660 35 6.4
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