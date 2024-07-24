What Christ promised to Saint Abbot Ephraim

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In his speech during the funeral ceremony for Saint Elder Abbot Ephraim of Arizona, Abbot Nicodemus reveals a miraculous vision of Elder Ephraim in front of the throne of Christ, refusing to enter Paradise without all of his monks, nuns, spiritual kids. Christ conceded and promised all those would also enter Paradise.