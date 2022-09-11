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Steve Kirsch
September 10, 2022
They asked for video submissions “Based on your experience with the COVID-19 pandemic, what do you believe should be addressed at the international level to better protect against future pandemics?”.
This was my submission.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jk1r3-my-90-second-comment-to-the-who.html