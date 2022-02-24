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Ukraine Terrorist Attack on Journalists - In Donetsk Feb 23 2022 with Russell Texas Bentley & Alina Lipp - (Reports of Internet Down NOW & Worse Missile Attacks by Ukraine into Donetsk)
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71 views • February 24, 2022
1:00 AM Feb 23, 2022, Ukrainiian terrorists targeted 20 journalists working at Donetsk TV enter in Donetsk. A large explosive device was detonated on the grounds of the TV center. The explosion was heard throughout downtown Donetsk, and broke windows throughout the TV center compound. No one was seriously injured, but freedom of speech was directly attacked and stifled.
Real war correspondents like Russell "Texas" Bentley and German/Russian correspondent Alina Lipp are on the job. Stay tuned, SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE!
It is easy to see who is good and who is evil.
Thanks to Russell "Texas" Bentley for his reporting of The Donbass. Good luck. God be with you.
Real war correspondents like Russell "Texas" Bentley and German/Russian correspondent Alina Lipp are on the job. Stay tuned, SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE!
It is easy to see who is good and who is evil.
Thanks to Russell "Texas" Bentley for his reporting of The Donbass. Good luck. God be with you.
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