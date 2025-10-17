BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Again according to Trump, India won’t be buying Russian oil anymore, but...
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1326 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 1 day ago

According to Trump, India won’t be buying Russian oil anymore. (he said this also yesterday)

According to today’s Reuters article, India has no idea what he’s talking about.

Reuters article:

The U.S. claims India has halved its imports of Russian oil — but Reuters sources deny it.

A White House official told reporters Thursday that talks with the Indian delegation in Washington were “productive,” and that Indian refineries had already cut Russian oil purchases by 50%.

However, Indian industry sources told Reuters Friday that New Delhi never instructed refineries to scale back imports. Orders for November and part of December shipments have already been placed, meaning any reduction — if it happens at all — wouldn’t come before December or January.

Yesterday, India’s Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of the phone conversation between Trump and Modi that the U.S. President mentioned, in which Modi allegedly promised to reduce Russian oil purchases.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy