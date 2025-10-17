Again according to Trump, India won’t be buying Russian oil anymore, but...

According to Trump, India won’t be buying Russian oil anymore. (he said this also yesterday)

According to today’s Reuters article, India has no idea what he’s talking about.

Reuters article:

The U.S. claims India has halved its imports of Russian oil — but Reuters sources deny it.

A White House official told reporters Thursday that talks with the Indian delegation in Washington were “productive,” and that Indian refineries had already cut Russian oil purchases by 50%.

However, Indian industry sources told Reuters Friday that New Delhi never instructed refineries to scale back imports. Orders for November and part of December shipments have already been placed, meaning any reduction — if it happens at all — wouldn’t come before December or January.

Yesterday, India’s Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of the phone conversation between Trump and Modi that the U.S. President mentioned, in which Modi allegedly promised to reduce Russian oil purchases.