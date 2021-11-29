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NO VAX, NO FOOD/FUEL IN INDIA - FOOD WITHHELD TO FORCE VACCINATIONS
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211 views • November 29, 2021
ice.age.farmer



"Police won't enforce the mandates!" ... but they won't need to, as groceries and fuel are being withheld from those who fail to get their shots in Aurangabad, India. As Henry Kissinger warned, "Control food, and you control people." Christian breaks down this development and the plan to incrementally restrict access to food and basic services everywhere. Protests aren't helping; instead, build gardens, new healthcare, energy, and communications systems, and GET OFF the toxic systems of control.

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/29/no-vax-no-food-fuel-in-india-food-withheld-to-force-vaccinations/

GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
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http://thevictoryseed.org

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⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
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deathtyrannyindiaanimalsgrowfuelice age farmerno foodinoculationinjectionforce vaccinationsno vax
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