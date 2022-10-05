DHS paid $136M to Traffic Illegal Alien Teenage Girls to “Sponsors" | Jesse Watters

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JESSE: There’s a web of sex-trafficking in play funded by the U.S. Government with our tax dollars
Biden’s DHS paid “non-government” group MVM Inc. $136M to traffick illegal alien teenage girls to “sponsors”