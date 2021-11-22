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Peter Navarro | Why We Must Fire Dr. Fauci NOW
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90 views • November 22, 2021
Discover the Truth About Dr. Anthony Fauci:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/fauci/#scroll-content
Learn More About Peter Navarro's Book:
https://www.amazon.com/Trump-Time-Journal-Americas-Plague-ebook/dp/B09DQ3VWLL/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1635300481&sr=8-1
Peter Navarro was the first to sound the alarm within the West Wing about the pandemic. As Defense Production Act Policy Coordinator, Navarro was at the center of ramping up domestic production of critically needed Personal Protective Equipment and while helping President Trump insure that every American who needed a ventilator had a ventilator.
Mick Mulvaney - Acting Chief of Staff - He also served as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) from February 2017 until March 2020, and as acting White House chief of staff from January 2019 until March 2020. He previously served as the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) from November 2017 to December 2018.
Robert O’Brien - National Security Advisor
Millions Died Because ‘Sociopath’ Fauci Withheld Details of Wuhan Lab from Trump Administration -https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2021/11/08/exclusive-peter-navarro-millions-died-because-sociopath-fauci-withheld-details-wuhan-lab-trump-administration/
Peter Navaro
Former Assistant to President Trump and the Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy is available for his new book, would love to get you in the mix!
New Book - In Trump Time: A Journal of America's Plague Year - https://www.amazon.com/Trump-Time-Journal-Americas-Plague-ebook/dp/B09DQ3VWLL/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1635300481&sr=8-1
Dr. Fauci Backed Controversial Wuhan Lab with U.S. Dollars for Risky Coronavirus Research https://www.newsweek.com/dr-fauci-backed-controversial-wuhan-lab-millions-us-dollars-risky-coronavirus-research-1500741
Discover the 100% Affordable & Proven COVID-19 Therapies / Treatments: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
BREAKING!!! General Flynn's ReAwaken Tour Phoenix Tickets Now Available for Purchase!!! Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Momentum Is Building and America Is Waking Up!!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour - Tickets Requests Are Flying In!!!!
*January 14-15 - 3,001 Tickets Remaining for Phoenix, AZ
*December - 74 Tickets Remaining for Dallas, TX
*November - 2 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
*April - Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs Was 100% Sold Out
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charlene Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
https://timetofreeamerica.com/fauci/#scroll-content
Learn More About Peter Navarro's Book:
https://www.amazon.com/Trump-Time-Journal-Americas-Plague-ebook/dp/B09DQ3VWLL/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1635300481&sr=8-1
Peter Navarro was the first to sound the alarm within the West Wing about the pandemic. As Defense Production Act Policy Coordinator, Navarro was at the center of ramping up domestic production of critically needed Personal Protective Equipment and while helping President Trump insure that every American who needed a ventilator had a ventilator.
Mick Mulvaney - Acting Chief of Staff - He also served as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) from February 2017 until March 2020, and as acting White House chief of staff from January 2019 until March 2020. He previously served as the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) from November 2017 to December 2018.
Robert O’Brien - National Security Advisor
Millions Died Because ‘Sociopath’ Fauci Withheld Details of Wuhan Lab from Trump Administration -https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2021/11/08/exclusive-peter-navarro-millions-died-because-sociopath-fauci-withheld-details-wuhan-lab-trump-administration/
Peter Navaro
Former Assistant to President Trump and the Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy is available for his new book, would love to get you in the mix!
New Book - In Trump Time: A Journal of America's Plague Year - https://www.amazon.com/Trump-Time-Journal-Americas-Plague-ebook/dp/B09DQ3VWLL/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1635300481&sr=8-1
Dr. Fauci Backed Controversial Wuhan Lab with U.S. Dollars for Risky Coronavirus Research https://www.newsweek.com/dr-fauci-backed-controversial-wuhan-lab-millions-us-dollars-risky-coronavirus-research-1500741
Discover the 100% Affordable & Proven COVID-19 Therapies / Treatments: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
BREAKING!!! General Flynn's ReAwaken Tour Phoenix Tickets Now Available for Purchase!!! Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Momentum Is Building and America Is Waking Up!!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour - Tickets Requests Are Flying In!!!!
*January 14-15 - 3,001 Tickets Remaining for Phoenix, AZ
*December - 74 Tickets Remaining for Dallas, TX
*November - 2 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
*April - Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs Was 100% Sold Out
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charlene Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
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