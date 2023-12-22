Create New Account
Did Jesus Really Rise from the Dead? | Apologetics Video Shorts
Chance of Wonder
Published 21 hours ago

Some interesting objections to Jesus' bodily resurrection have come our way lately, so we address them all here in this short clip. Full post: https://chanceofwonder.com/response-best-objections-to-jesus-resurrection/

Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions. See more answers to tough questions, books, and more at the links above!

easterhistorical jesusjesus resurrection fakejesus resurrection realjesus rose from the deadhistorical resurrection

