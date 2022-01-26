Glenn Beck | This is how you know the left is LYING about Biden’s vulgarities

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Joe Biden had a hot mic moment on Monday when he called Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy a ‘son of a bitch.’ It’s certainly not the first time an elected U.S. president has used such vulgarities, but the far-left media is having a REALLY hard time admitting Biden’s insults are just the same as Trump’s. In this clip, Glenn runs through several examples of the sickening hypocrisy: ‘You know you’re on the right side on a topic when someone in the room says ‘yeah, but it’s different this time…’”
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