HE TRIED TO WARN US

Peter Schiff is the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital Inc, financial commentator, and radio personality. "I see a real financial crisis coming for the United States.”

- Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE and give this video a 👍. Thanks for watching.

📌 Special thanks to Peter Schiff

************************************************************************

SPECIAL DEALS:

👉 EMP Shield - https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=localprepper

- CODE “LOCALPREPPER” to save $50

👉 JASE Case - https://jasemedical.com/?rstr=4270

- CODE “LOCALPREPPER10” to save $10

************************************************************************

👉 Support the channel:

The Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/localprepper

Buy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/localprepper/

************************************************************************

👉 Link-Tree:

https://linktr.ee/localprepper

👉 My Website:

https://www.localprepper.net

👉 Snail mail:

P.O. Box 12

Onancock, VA 23417

************************************************************************

❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER:

- The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.

- This video is not financial advise. Please see a financial adviser to discuss your own personal situation.

- Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair us

#economy #economiccollapse #survival #prepper #shtf #foodshortage #preparadenss #homestead #economy #offgrid #doomsday #wrol #collapse #doomsdaypreppers #localprepper