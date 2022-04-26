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Quantitative Wokenomics | Episode 8
Framing the World
Framing the WorldCheckmark Icon
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44 views • April 26, 2022
Liberty Man takes on the topic of inflation to look at the destructive nature of central banking, fiat currencies, Keynesian stimulus spending, and modern woke economics. In the process, we look at several admissions from globalists that “Build Back Better” is really code for an unprecedented fiscal-monetary experiment that promises to implode the economy in hopes that a new financial order can rise from the ashes. Pastor Patrick Boyle of Revival Baptist Church joins the show to discuss the Biblical perspective on functioning in a woke, mark-of-the-beast economy, and catches up with Paul Wittenberger and Liberty Man to share his thoughts on raising a healthy family in light of the current times.

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george soroshyperinflationinflationframing the worldpaul wittenbergerworld economic forumaustrian economicsthe great resetklaus schwabliberty manjanet yellenhenery hazlittrobert zoellickpastor boylepatrick boylerevival baptist church
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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