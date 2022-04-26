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Quantitative Wokenomics | Episode 8
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44 views • April 26, 2022
Liberty Man takes on the topic of inflation to look at the destructive nature of central banking, fiat currencies, Keynesian stimulus spending, and modern woke economics. In the process, we look at several admissions from globalists that “Build Back Better” is really code for an unprecedented fiscal-monetary experiment that promises to implode the economy in hopes that a new financial order can rise from the ashes. Pastor Patrick Boyle of Revival Baptist Church joins the show to discuss the Biblical perspective on functioning in a woke, mark-of-the-beast economy, and catches up with Paul Wittenberger and Liberty Man to share his thoughts on raising a healthy family in light of the current times.
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