Max Blumenthal: ‘The spell Israel has over Trump appears to be BREAKING - clip 3

Max Blumenthal: ‘The spell Israel has over Trump appears to be BREAKING because Donald Trump saw their ultimate plan play out at his expense, and now he feels USED and he can’t find an exit ramp.

And he may be so, I mean, he should be the salesman of the MoU, but he’s become so unpopular as the result of this failed war that he’s had to send J.D. Vance, his likely successor, out to either pay the cost of the failure of the MoU or to reap the benefits.

And right now, I’d say it’s actually a pretty good moment for J.D. Vance because the American public wants this war on Iran to end.’

Another clip or 2 on the way...

Watch the full interview: https://rumble.com/v7bxxq6-max-blumenthal-reveals-why-trumps-mou-with-iran-will-fail-and-what-israel-w.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a