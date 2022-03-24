WWIII? NATO TO TAKE A MORE AGGRESSIVE STANCE AFTER 'EMERGENCY' BRUSSELS SUMMIT.

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
President Biden has attended an emergency NATO meeting in Brussels where the member countries have pledged to get more aggressive toward Russia rather than look for means of de-escalation. More troops, more weapons, more interference. All this for a Non-NATO country. Also today: are you ready for 100,000 "refugees" fleeing Ukraine? FBI partners with social media to troll Russians. Airlines demand mask-free travel.
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