X22 REPORT Ep 3156b - Did Trump Just Message That A Change Of Batter Is Coming? Part 2 Red October, Rally

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3156b - Sept 5, 2023

Did Trump Just Message That A Change Of Batter Is Coming? Part 2 Red October, Rally

The [DS] is under the control of the patriots. We are now heading into the 2024 elections and Biden is on his way out. Did Trump just message us that this is about to happen. Part 2 of Red October is coming, the country will begin to rally as the truth comes out and as we approach WWIII. Buckle up and enjoy the show.



