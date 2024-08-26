© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr: Why He Decided To Team Up With Trump
* When Bobby Kennedy ended his presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump, he burned his boats.
* Could his endorsement tip the election in President Trump’s favor?
* There’s no turning back for him or for American politics.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 26 August 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-rfk-jr
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1828190970795745447