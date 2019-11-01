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Halloween Mystery Special: Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein - War Room Full Show
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20 views • November 01, 2019
It's the Infowars Halloween Mystery Call In Special as we ask the callers of the War Room who killed Jeffrey Epstein. We also hear from Alex Jones on the latest move by the Democrats to remove President Trump and overthrow American sovereignty with a treasonous Coup. Louie Gohmert takes this issue to Congress to raise the alarm on the Democrats plan for civil war. By the way, our [Everything Must Go Emergency Sale](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=coimo&utm_campaign=everything-must-go-emergency-sale&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EMGundervideotext) is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!
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