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Master Shaolin Shi Heng Yi: 'This is How one Master thyself' [20.07.2021]
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96 views • July 21, 2021
"There is no need to believe anymore"
"Our lives are too unique to copy someone else's path. You need to learn to master yourself."
Bruce Lee: "Be Like Water"
Shi Heng Yi Online - 107K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRRtZjnxd5N6Vvq-jU9uoOw
Website: https://www.shihengyi.online
https://twitter.com/shihengyi
5,138 views Jul 20, 2021
Video Advice
2.73M subscribers
https://youtu.be/9QymEY0v8i0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9QymEY0v8i0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
"Our lives are too unique to copy someone else's path. You need to learn to master yourself."
Bruce Lee: "Be Like Water"
Shi Heng Yi Online - 107K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRRtZjnxd5N6Vvq-jU9uoOw
Website: https://www.shihengyi.online
https://twitter.com/shihengyi
5,138 views Jul 20, 2021
Video Advice
2.73M subscribers
https://youtu.be/9QymEY0v8i0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9QymEY0v8i0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
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