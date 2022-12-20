Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chuck Missler - Biotech - The Sorcerer's New Apprentice - Session 1
29 views
channel image
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
Published Yesterday |

Chuck Missler - Biotech - The Sorcerer's New Apprentice - Session 1Remastered - 2022!

Do the bright prospects of Biotech justify tampering with mechanisms far from being understood?
Will the Biotech revolution cast a dark shadow over the first half of the 21st century as nuclear technology did over the last century?

The astonishing advances in the field of microbiology now offer new remedies for many of mankind's most illusive and devastating diseases and even many genetic defects. However, these promises are not without a potential dark side.

Dr. Chuck Missler surveys some of the most promising prospects and reviews the types of ventures emerging. He also reveals some concerns growing among the informed, as well as some of the provocative Biblical implications.

Keywords
biblejesussatanvaccinechurchtribulationnwonew world orderend timesbill gatesvaxwrathlucifertrans humanismjabchuck misslervaxxfall of the cabalcovid 19covidhydrogelpokenano circuitssorcerers new apprentice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket