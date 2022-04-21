Klaus Schwab Is Leading The Charge to Change Who You Are. You’re a Worthless Eater!

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Florida Judge strikes down the CDC mask mandate for airplanes and travel.
LT at And We Know exposes the project veritas video that shows Astrazeneka knew the benefits of colonel antibodies even though the Government told us they couldn’t be used.
Biden exposed for stating this past winter would be terrible for deaths and major health problems for the unvaccinated, when the TRUTH was that the death and adverse reactions were to the vaccinated.
Klaus Schwaba and WEF advisor Yulval Noah Harari tell you that you will not think for yourself, you’ll own nothing and be happy, your soulless, Jesus never died on the cross and rose from the dead, it was a myth and a lie, and they are depopulating the world of the worthless eaters.
You can’t make this stuff up! It’s time you wake up before we lose ever freedom we’ve enjoyed and become total slaves to Satan and his minions.
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Links to Topics Discussed In The Show
Federal Judges Strikes Down CDC mask Mandates on Planes and Travel
https://www.theepochtimes.com/federal-judge-strikes-down-cdc-mask-mandate-for-planes-travel_4411370.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_campaign=mb-2022-04-19&utm_medium=email&est=w38n0hpiXgVn9QJEoeLUSXhGKfM%2B8urMP8RaTvr6n2gKJ1Oft2gi%2Bs0%2FV2ImQthfNWw%3D
Passengers on Plane Cheer When Flight Attendant Announces They can Take Off Their Masks
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9269
Musk Tweets Love Me Tender. Is This a Hit at a Tender Offer of Hostile Takeover of Twitter?
https://www.westernjournal.com/breaking-musk-twitter-takeover-officially-underway-new-complex-plan-revealed-cryptic-tweet/?utm_source=Email&;utm_medium=WJBreaking&utm_campaign=breaking&utm_content=western-journal&ats_es=773a43c36a87622a1a89eda7347b1b54
Desantis Proposes To Change Laws So Disney Doesn’t Govern Themselves or Have Future Tax Advantages
https://www.westernjournal.com/desantis-escalates-war-disney-announcing-fl-legislature-making-move-will-conservatives-cheering/?utm_source=Email&;utm_medium=WJBreaking&utm_campaign=ct-breaking&utm_content=western-journal&ats_es=773a43c36a87622a1a89eda7347b1b54
Klaus Schwab and WEF Advisor Yulval Noah Harari Tell You They Are Changing Who You Are
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvGGqJgQOoo
And We Know Video
https://rumble.com/v11pdkz-4.20.22-full-panic-hits-the-enemy-elections-masks-spies-jabs-cancer-coming-.html
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