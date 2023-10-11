LAURA LOGAN IRAN & BIDEN EXPOSED! EXPOSES THE WAR CON GAME!

LAURA TELLS IT LIKE IT IS CONCERNING THE MIDDL EAST AROUND WAR TORN ISRAEL. AS WITH ALL THESE VIDEOS I POST DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH TO FIND THE TRUTH FOR YOUR SELF. PLEASE PREP, ARMUP, PRAY AND STAY THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. AMERICA'S DAYS ARE NUMBERED NOW. IF YOU HAVEN'T PREPPED THE CLOCK IS TICKING AND TIME IS RUNNING OUT...WAKEUP!