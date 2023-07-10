Create New Account
A missing 14-year-old girl with learning disabilities was found at Camp Pendleton in California, reportedly sold for sex to a U.S. Marine.
The marine has been taken into custody in the case, which is being investigated by human trafficking authorities.

